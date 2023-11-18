Open Menu

Govt Starts Crackdown Against Medicines' Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Govt starts crackdown against medicines' profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) On the direction of caretaker Federal Minister for Health D Nadeem Jan, the crackdown on medicines profiteers is going on across the country.

According to the spokesperson of the minister, major action was taken against those selling more than the approved price during the operation in Lahore.

Heparin injection, TB, epilepsy, cancer and life-saving drugs were being sold in the black, said the spokesperson.

According to the details, these medicines were being sold at a higher price than the approved price.

Tegeral epilepsy medicine was being sold for Rs 1300 to 1400 rupees instead of 260 rupees per box.

Heparin injection was selling at Rs 1500 to 3000 instead of Rs 975 while Rivotril was being sold at Rs 700 to Rs 800 instead of Rs 267 per box.

A box of Rivotril 2mg was being sold for Rs 800 to Rs 1000 instead of Rs 400.

Similarly, a box of Zenax 0.5mg was being sold at Rs1400 instead of 278 while Zenax 1mg box was selling at Rs 4000 instead of Rs 502.

The Ultrawest box was being sold at Rs 6500 instead of Rs 3418.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he has initiated action against the involved elements under DRAP Act.

He said that heavy fines and punishments will be given against profiteers as per the DRAP Act.

He said that the task force of DRAP will take full action against the profiteers.

Related Topics

Lahore Drugs Price Cancer

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

5 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

5 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

7 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

7 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

8 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

8 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan