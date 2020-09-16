UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts Digitization Work On Minerals : Arif Ahmadzai

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had significant reserves of mineral resources and the Minerals Department had started working on digitization along with reforms

He said this while visiting the minerals sites in Swabi and Nowshera.

Director General of Minerals Department Hamid Ullah was also present on the occasion.

The special assistant was briefed by the concerned officials about the minerals reserves and the strategy for the benefit of the people.

Efforts are being made to work on a joint venture at the minerals sites in the province, while work on these sites should be started as soon as possible.

He said that the Minerals Department had immense potential which would not only create employment opportunities but also increase the revenue of the province.

