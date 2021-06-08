UrduPoint.com
Govt. Starts Distribution Of Pfizer Vaccine: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Govt. starts distribution of Pfizer vaccine: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said delivery of 51,000 doses of Pfizer, has been started at the federal and provincial level as the country has got 106,000 doses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said delivery of 51,000 doses of Pfizer, has been started at the Federal and provincial level as the country has got 106,000 doses.

In a statement, he said that Pfizer vaccine will be used in 15 cities of the country while Punjab will get 26,000 doses, Sindh 12,000 doses, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8,000 while Balochistan will receive 2,000 doses from the federal government besides 1000 doses each for federal capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has issued interim guidelines for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine's storage, handling, administration and safe disposal along with recommendations for vaccine recipients.

Sharing details of the guidelines an official of the ministry said the vaccines were an important part of strategies to curtail the devastating Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said Pfizer vaccine needed special handling to maintain its effectiveness while safe transportation, storage, administration and disposal of vaccine waste must be ensured at all vaccination facilities.

He said that as per guidelines, individuals aged 18 years and older who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) being at a high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, who have not received other currently available Covid-19 vaccines are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

He said post-transplant patients may receive vaccine one month after transplantation while no adjustment of immunosuppressive medications is required prior to vaccination besides Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) recipients and those being planned for HSCT.

The official said those individuals who should not receive the vaccine, including individuals having fever at the time of coming for vaccination (can be rescheduled after the illness is settled), patients with active COVID-19, however those with mild COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period complete while those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable.

