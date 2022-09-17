Govt starts drive to prevent spread of malaria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Local Government Quetta Asmatullah Bazai said special spraying drive in different areas have been started to prevent the spread of malaria after the recent floods and rains.

He said this while addressing a meeting of local government officers on Saturday.

He said that local government was using all the available resources to ensure sanitation and other facilities to the people in the areas under its control, despite the lack of machinery and funds.

He said that keeping in view the abundance of mosquitoes after the recent rains and floods, special spray drive was initiated in areas including Kuchlak, Shadenzai, Baleli, Kachibaig, Nohsar, Eastern Bypass, Hana Orak to prevent the spread of malaria.