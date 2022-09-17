UrduPoint.com

Govt Starts Drive To Prevent Spread Of Malaria

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Govt starts drive to prevent spread of malaria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Local Government Quetta Asmatullah Bazai said special spraying drive in different areas have been started to prevent the spread of malaria after the recent floods and rains.

He said this while addressing a meeting of local government officers on Saturday.

He said that local government was using all the available resources to ensure sanitation and other facilities to the people in the areas under its control, despite the lack of machinery and funds.

He said that keeping in view the abundance of mosquitoes after the recent rains and floods, special spray drive was initiated in areas including Kuchlak, Shadenzai, Baleli, Kachibaig, Nohsar, Eastern Bypass, Hana Orak to prevent the spread of malaria.

Related Topics

Quetta All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood vi ..

Armeena Khan up in arms to provide aid to flood victims

1 hour ago
 PM's struggle for translation headphone caused emb ..

PM's struggle for translation headphone caused embarrassment: Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Min ..

PM Shehbaz to visit China in November: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 "You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face ..

"You may ask that my mother," PTI supporters face harsh campaign

3 hours ago
 PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state fune ..

PM leaves to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, 77th session of UNGA

3 hours ago
 PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its ..

PCB congratulates local private TV on becoming its first-ever Official Content P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.