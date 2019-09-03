UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Starts E-governance System In South, North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:37 PM

Govt starts e-governance system in South, North Waziristan

The government has put in place e-governance system in tribal district of South Waziristan and North Waziristan through Performance Management Unit (PMRU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The government has put in place e-governance system in tribal district of South Waziristan and North Waziristan through Performance Management Unit (PMRU).

An official statement issued here on Tuesday said that Deputy Coordinator PMRU Dr.

Akif Khan while speaking at a two-day training workshop in tribal districts of South Waziristan and North Waziristan, apprised the officials of transparency, accountability and services delivery strategy of open katcheris, resolution of citizen's issues at their doorstep.

The workshop was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai Yousaf Ali Mohmand, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, all line departments, officials and focal persons, while the second day training held in North Waziristan was attended by the Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional DeputyCommissioner Manzoor, all line departments officials and focal persons.

Dr. Akif Khan explained the Good Governance Framework, KP Inspections App, Pakistan Citizen's Portal App, Revenue Case Management System, to the participant and said that the concerned officials may ensure the regular use of these Apps and send their daily progress report to the Chief Secretary Office through these apps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Nasir May All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

25 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

40 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

40 minutes ago

52 young scholars to get scholarship cheques on Se ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

2 minutes ago

UN Report on Yemen Proves Arms Sales to Saudis Add ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.