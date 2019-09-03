Govt starts e-governance system in South, North Waziristan

The government has put in place e-governance system in tribal district of South Waziristan and North Waziristan through Performance Management Unit (PMRU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The government has put in place e-governance system in tribal district of South Waziristan and North Waziristan through Performance Management Unit (PMRU).

An official statement issued here on Tuesday said that Deputy Coordinator PMRU Dr.

Akif Khan while speaking at a two-day training workshop in tribal districts of South Waziristan and North Waziristan, apprised the officials of transparency, accountability and services delivery strategy of open katcheris, resolution of citizen's issues at their doorstep.

The workshop was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai Yousaf Ali Mohmand, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, all line departments, officials and focal persons, while the second day training held in North Waziristan was attended by the Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional DeputyCommissioner Manzoor, all line departments officials and focal persons.

Dr. Akif Khan explained the Good Governance Framework, KP Inspections App, Pakistan Citizen's Portal App, Revenue Case Management System, to the participant and said that the concerned officials may ensure the regular use of these Apps and send their daily progress report to the Chief Secretary Office through these apps.