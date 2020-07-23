UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts Efforts To Remove Pakistan's Name From FATF List: Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to remove name of Pakistan from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Out of 27, some 14 points have been implemented regarding FATF, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

"Documented economy would help strengthen financial position of Pakistan, " he stated. Commenting on irrational approach of Opposition towards FATF and NAB, he said both are separate matters and opposition parties should avoid linking NAB amendment with FATF. He advised the opposition to desist from gaining personal interest over the issue.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was making all out efforts to erase name of the country from FATF gray list. Senator Faraz said no compromise would be made on national interest.

