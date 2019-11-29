UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Starts Health Awareness, Disease Prevention Sessions In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Govt starts health awareness, disease prevention sessions in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government has started health awareness and disease prevention sessions in educational institutes of North Waziristan tribal district to protect youth especially children from seasonal infections during winter season.  On directives of Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, the district administration of North Waziristan has initiated health awareness and disease prevention sessions in education institutions in the district to prevent people especially children from fatal diseases like malaria, dengue, diarrhea and pneumonia besides other seasonal infections during winter.

In this connection, the experts including Dr Nauman Ajmaland Dr Ataullah Khan delivered lectures on causes and treatment of common preventable diseases such as malaria, dengue, pneumonia, TB and other seasonal infections and safeguard measures.  The program was aimed at to sensitize students and educated youth about the side effects of these communicable diseases and becomes agents of positive change. The experts urged people to keep their children warms with additional sweaters and cloths to protect them from pneumonia and other diseases during winter season. 

More Stories From Pakistan

