UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Starts Historical Development Projects In Capital: Khuram Nawaz

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Govt. starts historical development projects in capital: Khuram Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly NA-52 Islamabad and Chairman Standing Committee for Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz on Sunday said government started historical development projects in rural areas of the Federal capital.

Talking to people of his constituency, he said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they would ensure provision of all facility to residents of Islamabad phase wise.

He conducted detailed discussion on various issues and development projects with residents.

Khuram Nawaz said the incumbent government was committed to provide relief topoor segments of society.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Sunday All Government NA-52

Recent Stories

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

26 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

1 hour ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

2 hours ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.