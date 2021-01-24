Govt. starts historical development projects in capital: Khuram Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly NA-52 Islamabad and Chairman Standing Committee for Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz on Sunday said government started historical development projects in rural areas of the Federal capital.

Talking to people of his constituency, he said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they would ensure provision of all facility to residents of Islamabad phase wise.

He conducted detailed discussion on various issues and development projects with residents.

Khuram Nawaz said the incumbent government was committed to provide relief topoor segments of society.