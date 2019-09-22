UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts Municipal Services Programme: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Govt starts municipal services programme: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said Punjab Municipal Services programme had been started to provide facilities, including clean drinking water to masses.

In a meeting to review the programme, he said water supply, sewerage, solid waste, lighting and other facilities would be provided to masses.

MPAs Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that September 28 deadline had been finalised to submit details of schemes which would be approved from October 1 to 9. The tendering process would be completed till October 1 and orders for work would be issued till November 9.

It was added that all schemes launched under Punjab Municipal services program would be completed till June 2020, while all Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations and District Councils would utilise their 30 per cent development budget in the programme.

