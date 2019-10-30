UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts Number Of Programmes Four Youth: Omer Dar

Wed 30th October 2019

Govt starts number of programmes four youth: Omer Dar

The PTI leader Omer Dar on Wednesday said that the government had introduced a number of programmes to empower youth in various fields

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The PTI leader Omer Dar on Wednesday said that the government had introduced a number of programmes to empower youth in various fields.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers at Jinnah House here.

He said that the government offered different loans for the youth to start businesses at small and large scales.

Criticizing the previous governments, he said different political parties looted money instead of putting the country on road to progress.

