Govt Starts PM Innovation Award 2022 To Promote Startup Culture Among Youth

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government of Pakistan has started Prime Minister National Innovation Award 2022, an initiative of the Prime Minister Youth Program, providing financial and technical support with incubation option.

According to the official sources, the eligibility for all Pakistani Nationals Youth aged between 15 to 30 years, and deadline is November 15, 2022.

The National Innovation Award is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas related to 8 thematic areas with a specific focus on Eco-Innovation for a chance to win up to PKR 2 million.

The Thematic Areas are including Water Management & Sustainability (Irrigation, Water conservation, Waste & Water Treatment), Climate Change & Environment (Climate Mitigation, Disaster Management, Metro-scale pollution reduction, climate modeling), Information Technology & Telecom (Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Disparities in access to technology, 5G, and healthcare using ICT), and Sociology & Philosophy (Intellectual heritage, material culture, future of work and family, politics, gender, and population).

The other areas are including Urban Planning (Preservation of urban space and life, Planning of Second Tier Cities, Transportation, and Waste Collection), Innovative Governance & Reforms (Responsiveness to Citizen Services, Citizen Scorecards) Sustainable Energy (Electric mobility, Smart energy, Transmission, and Grid issues) and Food Security (Agriculture & Nutrition, Sustainable food eco-system).

There will be a regional and national level competition. The selected ideas and teams will be engaged with the private sector and startup industry. The selected teams and ideas will also get scholarships and training.

This competition will help in promoting startup culture and generating sustainable and green jobs.

The Registration Link to apply for the awards is https://pmyp.gov.pk/HEC/InnovationLeague.

