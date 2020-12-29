Govt starts registration for mine workers welfare: Shaukat Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the present provincial government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of mine workers across the province and in this regard their registration process has been formally started which will complete in first week of January 2021.

He added that as a result of their registration, they will have access to all facilities such as marriage and death grants, scholarships, pensions and residential flats to spend prosperous life.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on registration of Mines Workers in Peshawar on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, Director General Employees Social Security Institute Anwar Khan, Director Labor Irfan Ullah, Secretary Workers Welfare board Dr Bilal and others.

The minister said that the government was making two laws to protect the rights of the workers and prevent their exploitation. One of these laws is the 'Health and Safety Bill' and the other is the 'Home Head Worker Bill', both the bills have been finalized by the department and are being sent to the law department.

Shaukat said that with the passage of the Health and Safety Bill, the workers would be protected from the any untoward incidents adding safety devices would be installed in the factories at a cost of about Rs. 59 million in this regard.