Govt Starts Upgradation Of Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) Hospital

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The federal government had started the upgradation of the Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital to serve the patients and to improve existing healthcare services

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, 128 slice CT-Scan machines had been installed in the Radiology Department of the hospital, on the direction of Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, 128 slice CT-Scan machines had been installed in the Radiology Department of the hospital, on the direction of Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

He said a state-of-the-art 3D memo machine had also been installed to improve screening facilities for breast cancer besides having further advancement in the diagnosis of cancer.

The minister said with the support of Japan government, a 1.

5 Tesla MRI machine would be installed in the hospital very soon.

He said the extension work at the hospital had been started at G-11/3, which would be completed in three years, he added.

He said all available resources would be utilized to provide the best medical services at hospitals, keeping in view the increasing burden on FGPC and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said around four million patients visit FGPC hospital annually.

He said the government was working on health reform agenda to ensure quality services for citizens in health centers and hospitals across the country.

