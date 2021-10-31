Govt starts uplift schemes in merged districts: Anwar Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan Sunday said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for the uplift of merged districts.

Talking to a delegation from Bajaur district including MNA Gul Zafar Khan, Gul Dad Khan, MPA Ajmal Khan and others, Anwar Zeb said that the previous regimes had deprived the people of merged districts from uplift schemes but the PTI government has started different mega projects.

He said that getting of education is the basic right of everyone so the government was taking concrete steps to provide educational opportunities to them at their doorstep. He assured them that like the others parts of the country, the government would provide all facilities including health, education, clean drinking water and others to them on priority basis.