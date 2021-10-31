UrduPoint.com

Govt Starts Uplift Schemes In Merged Districts: Anwar Zeb

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Govt starts uplift schemes in merged districts: Anwar Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan Sunday said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for the uplift of merged districts.

Talking to a delegation from Bajaur district including MNA Gul Zafar Khan, Gul Dad Khan, MPA Ajmal Khan and others, Anwar Zeb said that the previous regimes had deprived the people of merged districts from uplift schemes but the PTI government has started different mega projects.

He said that getting of education is the basic right of everyone so the government was taking concrete steps to provide educational opportunities to them at their doorstep. He assured them that like the others parts of the country, the government would provide all facilities including health, education, clean drinking water and others to them on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Water Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

6 minutes ago
 1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

1 hour ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

2 hours ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.