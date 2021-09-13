UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Govt. starts vaccination for teens age group 15-18 years: Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said that the government has kick-started coronavirus vaccination for youngsters age group (15-18) years from September 13.

"Teens below the age of 18 will have to produce their B-Form for registration," she informed.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that NCOC has already approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the age of 15 to 18 years.

She said that a huge stock of vaccine is available and further consignments of vaccine would reach soon.

Health department has also arranged mobile COVID-19 vaccination centres with an objective to increase vaccination coverage in slum areas, schools and colleges, she added.

These mobile vans will focus on slum areas and the teens, aged group under 18, can register themselves on the spot and will get doses, Nausheen Hamid said.

She said that COVID-19 vaccines was now available at inoculation centres in "sufficient quantity" across the country.

She said that the people should get themselves vaccinated and adhere to the precautionary measures laid by the government for safety of the masses.

While appreciating the efforts of Islamabad administration, she said that Federal capital luckily become the first city of Pakistan and it has now achieve the status of 'fully vaccinated' in the face of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said around 71% of population in capital were being vaccinated successfully, adding that if the vaccination process continues at same pace then all the eligible population will get the coronavirus vaccine in the coming months.

Replying to a question she said the positivity ratio was still high, but the medical experts were of the view that once the country gets the herd immunity then the number of cases will come down to a considerable level.

She said further restrictions would countinue if people not take vaccination process seriously.

