UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Starts Various Welfare Schemes For People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Govt starts various welfare schemes for people: minister

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps to provide basic facilities to the masses and various schemes have been initiated.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Aslam Bharwana while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab Rozgar Scheme was a historic one to create jobs besides providing different kinds of services and businesses, adding that under the scheme a large number of people would get benefit from it. He said terms and conditions of the scheme would be very easy and mark up will also be very low.

He said the applicants would be awarded loans for two to five years, adding that applicants would submit their online applications for the revolutionary scheme.

The government would give loans for small and moderate business besides providing loans to those businessmen whose business was affected due to lockdown.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

17 seconds ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

8 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

11 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

12 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

12 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.