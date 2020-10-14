Govt starts various welfare schemes for people: minister

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps to provide basic facilities to the masses and various schemes have been initiated.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Aslam Bharwana while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab Rozgar Scheme was a historic one to create jobs besides providing different kinds of services and businesses, adding that under the scheme a large number of people would get benefit from it. He said terms and conditions of the scheme would be very easy and mark up will also be very low.

He said the applicants would be awarded loans for two to five years, adding that applicants would submit their online applications for the revolutionary scheme.

The government would give loans for small and moderate business besides providing loans to those businessmen whose business was affected due to lockdown.