Govt starts vocational trainings for women in GB: Fida Khan

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida Saturday said that the government started different vocational training institute in which hundreds of women are getting technical education.

Talking to media he said that it is the PMLN who gave a true identity to the women of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that PMLN women wing had bring many reforms for the women of GB and gives them a real confidence which they had never given in the past.

He said that PMLN had started many developmental programs for GB women including training centers, women skill development centers.

He said that we are slowly and gradually let the women of GB to participate in all the major political and administrative activities.