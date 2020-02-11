UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Starts Work On Repair, Expansion Of Drainage System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

Govt starts work on repair, expansion of drainage system

The provincial government has started repair and expansion of drainage water channels at Besham bazaar here on Tuesday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial government has started repair and expansion of drainage water channels at Besham bazaar here on Tuesday.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman Jadoon visited main Besham Bazaar following complaints of closer of the water channels on Karakuram Highway.

Taking strong notice of people's complaints, the assistant commissioner visited the area and ordered starting of expansion and repir work.

Labourers were engaged for cleaning of the said water channels besides its expansion. The residents welcomed opening of the water channels and expressed the hope that this process would continue till all such channels were clean from filth, dirt and wastage.

Related Topics

Water Shangla All From Government

Recent Stories

“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Paki ..

6 minutes ago

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

10 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

4 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

13 minutes ago

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb 1 ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.