Govt starts work on repair, expansion of drainage system

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial government has started repair and expansion of drainage water channels at Besham bazaar here on Tuesday.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman Jadoon visited main Besham Bazaar following complaints of closer of the water channels on Karakuram Highway.

Taking strong notice of people's complaints, the assistant commissioner visited the area and ordered starting of expansion and repir work.

Labourers were engaged for cleaning of the said water channels besides its expansion. The residents welcomed opening of the water channels and expressed the hope that this process would continue till all such channels were clean from filth, dirt and wastage.