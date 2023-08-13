Govt steered country out of severe economic, political crises in 16 months: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said his government steered the country out of severe historic economic and political crises and external challenges and protected the interests of the people and the Pakistani state during the 16 months of his government.

Addressing the nation, he said time and history would be witness that his government saved Pakistan from default and the subsequent economic disaster waiting to happen, safeguarded national interests, restored the trust of friendly countries and provided relief to people after the devastating floods He said after the end of the constitutional tenure of his government, he was handing over power to the caretaker government.

"My conscience is clear that I served honestly and transparently and followed the constitution." He congratulated Anwarul Haq Kakar for becoming the caretaker prime minister and expressed hope that he would ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan and protect the right to vote of the people.

"The caretaker prime minister is appointed after consultation between him and leader of the opposition Raja Riaz." He thanked the political leadership and people for reposing trust in his leadership and government.

