Govt Steering Pakistan Towards Stability Despite PTI’s Obstruction: Rana
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the efforts to save Pakistan from default and move towards improvement deserve recognition.
He criticized the PTI government for pushing the country to the brink of economic collapse and isolating it on the international stage. PTI left the nation in economic turmoil and diplomatic isolation, he said.
Answering a question, he said that even if the current government faced political setbacks or lost narrative dominance, it was a price worth paying to save the country.
He condemned those rejoicing over national challenges and conspiring against the country's interests, stating that the nation is witnessing their actions.
He accused PTI of obstructing the IMF agreement an attempt to undermine the country's progress. “They spread conspiracies to mislead the public on declining remittances, while their narrative thrives on causing unrest and chaos for political gains," he added.
He said that the PTI’s narrative was rooted in self-interest at the expense of national unity and stability.
Recent Stories
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show
UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif
IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance
Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang
6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing third place in championship
Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses
DC for making polio drive success in Chaman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation4 minutes ago
-
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat4 minutes ago
-
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance21 minutes ago
-
Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang21 minutes ago
-
6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing third place in championship21 minutes ago
-
DC for making polio drive success in Chaman21 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam40 minutes ago
-
IAEA Regional Training Course concluded40 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to ensure stabi ..40 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance40 minutes ago