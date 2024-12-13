Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana

Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the efforts to save Pakistan from default and move towards improvement deserve recognition.

He criticized the PTI government for pushing the country to the brink of economic collapse and isolating it on the international stage. PTI left the nation in economic turmoil and diplomatic isolation, he said.

Answering a question, he said that even if the current government faced political setbacks or lost narrative dominance, it was a price worth paying to save the country.

He condemned those rejoicing over national challenges and conspiring against the country's interests, stating that the nation is witnessing their actions.

He accused PTI of obstructing the IMF agreement an attempt to undermine the country's progress. “They spread conspiracies to mislead the public on declining remittances, while their narrative thrives on causing unrest and chaos for political gains," he added.

He said that the PTI’s narrative was rooted in self-interest at the expense of national unity and stability.