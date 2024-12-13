Open Menu

Govt Steering Pakistan Towards Stability Despite PTI’s Obstruction: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana

Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is steering out the country away from default and putting it on the path to recovery.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the efforts to save Pakistan from default and move towards improvement deserve recognition.

He criticized the PTI government for pushing the country to the brink of economic collapse and isolating it on the international stage. PTI left the nation in economic turmoil and diplomatic isolation, he said.

Answering a question, he said that even if the current government faced political setbacks or lost narrative dominance, it was a price worth paying to save the country.

He condemned those rejoicing over national challenges and conspiring against the country's interests, stating that the nation is witnessing their actions.

He accused PTI of obstructing the IMF agreement an attempt to undermine the country's progress. “They spread conspiracies to mislead the public on declining remittances, while their narrative thrives on causing unrest and chaos for political gains," he added.

He said that the PTI’s narrative was rooted in self-interest at the expense of national unity and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Progress Price From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite P ..

Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana

2 minutes ago
 Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for sm ..

Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rig ..

Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettan ..

OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat

4 minutes ago
 ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners ..

ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show

3 minutes ago
 UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in ..

UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB

4 minutes ago
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja As ..

Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif

21 minutes ago
 IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding pe ..

IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance

21 minutes ago
 Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehja ..

Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang

21 minutes ago
 6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing thir ..

6 police athletes won bronze medals, securing third place in championship

21 minutes ago
 Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Ann ..

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses

43 minutes ago
 DC for making polio drive success in Chaman

DC for making polio drive success in Chaman

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan