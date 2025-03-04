Govt. Steers Country Toward Stability: Qaiser Sheikh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 11:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that the government has set the country on the right path, ensuring continued progress and stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is witnessing economic improvement, diplomatic success, and overall financial stability.
He said that over the past year, not a single corruption case has surfaced, while all ministries have enhanced their performance.
The minister further said that the government remains committed to economic progress, boosting investments, and restoring Pakistan’s global image.
