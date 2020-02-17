UrduPoint.com
Govt Stopped From Taking Action On Recommendations Regarding Suspension Of Mayor Islamabad Till Feb 21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Govt stopped from taking action on recommendations regarding suspension of Mayor Islamabad till Feb 21

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained government from implementing recommendations on suspension of mayor Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained government from implementing recommendations on suspension of mayor Islamabad.The court gave decision that government should not take any action against Mayor Islamabad till February 21.The court has issued notices to interior secretary, Ali Nawaz Awan and secretary local government commission.A single bench of IHC led by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the case for hearing Monday.The government commission had recommended to suspend mayor Islamabad under 12 charges including misuse of powers.Mayor Islamabad had challenged formation of commission and recommendation his suspension in IHC.

Recommendations were made to suspend Mayor Islamabad under 12 charges including failure in supply of water to Islamabad, award of cleanliness contract against rules and use of government vehicles for personal purposes.Mayor Islamabad had challenged government move in IHC taking the plea that recommendations made by Local Government Commission (LGC) about his suspension are illegal.

Ali Nawaz special assistant to Prime Minister 9PM) on local government be barred from working as chairman of LGC.He further pleaded in his petition that chairman LGC should be neutral.The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 21.

