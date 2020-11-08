UrduPoint.com
Govt Strategize Ahead Of Time To Avoid Any Challenges: Environmentalist

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

Govt strategize ahead of time to avoid any challenges: Environmentalist

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Environmentalist Dr. Amina Ali said on Sunday that the government should devise strategy ahead of time to avoid any challenges in the country.

It is unfortunate that whenever we face some sort of crises, we start debates and discussions but need of the time is to devise comprehensive policies to get out of this challenge, she said while talking in current affairs of Radio Pakistan.

She said that we have been facing the situation of smog in the country for the last five to six years. The months of November to February are very crucial in this regard.

The government needs to devise policies in early years to combat the challenge of smog and then take effective measures in order to ensure the implementation of the policies, she added.

She urged that the government must also launch an awareness campaign for the farmers to convey them a message that burning the crops is badly affecting the environment.

As an individual we must also take responsibility to play our role in dealing with the challenge of climate change, added by Environmentalist.

