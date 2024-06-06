Open Menu

Govt. Strategy Ensured Transparency In Wheat Procurement Process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food, Zahir Shah Toru

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru Thursday said the government has procured high quality wheat adopting a flawless and corruption free purchasing procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru Thursday said the government has procured high quality wheat adopting a flawless and corruption free purchasing procedure.

He expressed these views in a meeting on the completion of wheat procurement target 2024. The meeting was also attended by Advisor on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Food, Zarif Al-Maani, Director of Food, Yasir Hassan and other relevant officials.

The meeting was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced online application to ensure transparency and efficiency in wheat procurement. Local farmers of KP and other provinces were registered through the app and wheat was procured on a first-come and first-served basis.

The meeting was informed that 22 procurement centers across the province were monitored through CCTV cameras and a five-member committee was formed to assess the quality of wheat.

This committee was included representatives from District and Assistant Food Controllers, District Administration, Agriculture, Revenue Department, Flour Mills Association, as well as officials from NAB and Anti-Corruption as observers.

Secretary food told that nine officers had been suspended for violating rules and regulations, and inquiries against them are underway.

Food minister commended the successful procurement and stated that the campaign enhanced food security and economic activities in KP.

He directed the relevant officials to develop a procurement strategy based on current year campaign to ensure a comprehensive plan for future wheat procurement.

Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif appreciated the efforts of Food Department for completing wheat procurement process in a transparent way and said that our efforts resulted in low prices of wheat benefiting the underprivileged.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Agriculture Muhammad Ali From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism ca ..

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case

15 minutes ago
 Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, C ..

Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister

19 minutes ago
 'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Af ..

'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi h ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..

26 minutes ago
 Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

26 minutes ago
 PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

21 minutes ago
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

21 minutes ago
 Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

29 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of n ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

38 minutes ago
 PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather str ..

PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..

41 minutes ago
 Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to beg ..

Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan