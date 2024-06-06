- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Fo ..
Govt. Strategy Ensured Transparency In Wheat Procurement Process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Food, Zahir Shah Toru
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru Thursday said the government has procured high quality wheat adopting a flawless and corruption free purchasing procedure
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru Thursday said the government has procured high quality wheat adopting a flawless and corruption free purchasing procedure.
He expressed these views in a meeting on the completion of wheat procurement target 2024. The meeting was also attended by Advisor on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Food, Zarif Al-Maani, Director of Food, Yasir Hassan and other relevant officials.
The meeting was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced online application to ensure transparency and efficiency in wheat procurement. Local farmers of KP and other provinces were registered through the app and wheat was procured on a first-come and first-served basis.
The meeting was informed that 22 procurement centers across the province were monitored through CCTV cameras and a five-member committee was formed to assess the quality of wheat.
This committee was included representatives from District and Assistant Food Controllers, District Administration, Agriculture, Revenue Department, Flour Mills Association, as well as officials from NAB and Anti-Corruption as observers.
Secretary food told that nine officers had been suspended for violating rules and regulations, and inquiries against them are underway.
Food minister commended the successful procurement and stated that the campaign enhanced food security and economic activities in KP.
He directed the relevant officials to develop a procurement strategy based on current year campaign to ensure a comprehensive plan for future wheat procurement.
Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif appreciated the efforts of Food Department for completing wheat procurement process in a transparent way and said that our efforts resulted in low prices of wheat benefiting the underprivileged.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..
Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case15 minutes ago
-
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister19 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of industrial sector for co ..26 minutes ago
-
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted26 minutes ago
-
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge29 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan29 minutes ago
-
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership: Ataullah Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Massive teacher training in Federal Capital to begin soon: Minister38 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 8 accused42 minutes ago
-
7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Matiari42 minutes ago
-
Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods of its beneficiaries49 minutes ago