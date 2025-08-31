Govt strengthening flood management policies: Khawaja Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Sunday said the government is strengthening flood management policies as recent floods underscored the need for better planning.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government will review existing development projects, including RUDA, in light of the emerging climate challenges.

The minister emphasized that construction along riverbeds must be strictly regulated to prevent future disasters.

He said new cities should be developed instead of expanding existing ones, to reduce administrative pressure and ensure sustainable growth.

He said the government is committed to long-term policies that protect people, infrastructure, and the environment.