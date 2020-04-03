UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Strengthening Testing Capacity Of Hospital To Combat Coronavirus: Ajmal Khan Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Govt strengthening testing capacity of hospital to combat coronavirus: Ajmal Khan Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir said on Friday that KP government was constantly strengthening the testing capacity of hospitals to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir said on Friday that KP government was constantly strengthening the testing capacity of hospitals to combat coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said within a couple of days the capacity would be increased to 500 daily, moreover the government was determined to test upto 2000 people on daily basis.

''Federal government has been providing diagnostic kits to KP government while enhanced testing capacity would surely help to contain coronavirus,'' he said.

Almost 75 percent of the population was staying at home, which helped in reducing the number of coronavirus cases, he informed.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

1 minute ago

Asif Ali Zardari pays tribute to Zulfikar Bhutto o ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

1 hour ago

'Thank you Imran Khan,' says 70-year woman for rec ..

1 minute ago

Public holidays extended to April 11 in Khyber Pak ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.