Govt strengthening testing capacity of hospital to combat coronavirus: Ajmal Khan Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir said on Friday that KP government was constantly strengthening the testing capacity of hospitals to combat coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he said within a couple of days the capacity would be increased to 500 daily, moreover the government was determined to test upto 2000 people on daily basis.

''Federal government has been providing diagnostic kits to KP government while enhanced testing capacity would surely help to contain coronavirus,'' he said.

Almost 75 percent of the population was staying at home, which helped in reducing the number of coronavirus cases, he informed.