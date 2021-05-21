Govt strictly monitoring performances of all Civil servants, Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Friday said that government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for the welfare of Civil servants and strictly monitoring the performances of workers.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI government was striving hard to improve the performance of government officers with strict check and balance, so that better facilities could be provided to people if they performed well.

She said that reforms have been introduced in promotion, premature retirement, efficiency and discipline to strength the administrative service, adding, CM had approved a 25 per cent special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees.

She said the decision was announced in order to reduce the pay gap among government employees working in different departments and improve their economic condition.

She said Punjab government is well aware of the problems of Civil employees, adding that more good news will be announcement for provincial employees in the next budget too.

"The attendance of government servants, timings, dedication, availability of employees in offices during office hours shall be strictly monitor, she said, adding, appreciation letters, awards would also be distributed among those who performed well.

Every government servant would be held accountable for his/her duty, zero tolerance against those who would be involved in any corruption, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the construction of ten dams and hydropower projects initiated by the present government will make eight million acres of land cultivable and ensure food security, besides generating cheaper electricity.

She said Pakistani rupee is also remain stable against the United States Dollar and exports are increasing with the fruitful policies of PTI government.