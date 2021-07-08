Govt strictly to implement 'new auto policy': Aliya Hamza

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Trade Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday said that the government would strictly implement the "new auto policy" and would ensure the safety of vehicles with the aim to boost vehicles' export.

Talking to a private news channel, she said with the struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan first time in history the government has set new trends of decreasing prices of vehicles.

She said government was introducing new safety regulations as well as quality checks for auto sector, adding that with increasing competition in market more rules would also be set for the direction of the auto industry.

Replying to a question, she said strict monitoring would be started against those auto companies who would not implement new prices of vehicles and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) would have a legislative mandate to develop standards for manufacturers.

She said people should appreciate the efforts of present government as we specially focused on improving car quality, such as the introduction of modern safety features, which would eventually make the automobile sector export-oriented.

Aliya Hamza said, "Our new auto policy is aimed at facilitating customers who are unable to buy a car after major price hikes during the past a few years, adding that the PTI-led government had fulfilled the promise made with public in general elections.