Govt Strives For A Better, Easy Taxation System: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was striving for a better and easy taxation system in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was striving for a better and easy taxation system in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with economic expert Arthur Betz Laffer, who called on him, said the record tax collection by the incumbent government manifested people's trust on the government.

The discussion focused on multiple aspects of Pakistan's taxation system as well as pros and cons of worldwide taxation system.

They also deliberated on the measures to widen Pakistan's tax base, modernization of the system, easing burden on the masses as well as improvement of the system.

Finance Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin also attended the meeting.

