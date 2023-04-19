UrduPoint.com

Govt Strives For Availability Of Healthcare Services Through Digital Platforms: SAPM Fahd Haroon

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Minister of State and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon has said that the government is working on making healthcare services available through digital platforms and means

He was speaking at an Iftar dinner organized by Cordoba Care Institute of Health Management (CCI) here, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The dinner was attended by leading medical professionals, educationists, members of civil society organizations, and top corporate representatives.

Fahd Haroon spoke about the importance of public communication and tech skills development via digital platforms in healthcare, especially with reference to the need for human resource training for quality healthcare professionals.

He emphasized that these professionals are not only required in Pakistan to uplift the local healthcare system but also have great potential export demand abroad.

Fahd Haroon also emphasized the significance of international digital platforms in offering substantial learning and knowledge resources for healthcare professionals.

He focused on the importance of healthcare professionals keeping themselves updated with the latest trends and developments in healthcare and medicine through not only physical but also tech platforms.

CEO & Founder of CCI Malik Ahmad Jalal said that CCI strives to provide quality healthcare services through training and capacity building of the healthcare professionals, particularly from under-served communities.

He said that we believe that digital healthcare and skills development initiatives are critical for improving the quality of healthcare services in Pakistan and beyond as they serve to showcase our homegrown talent and skills.

