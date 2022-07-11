UrduPoint.com

Govt Strives For Population Control, Growth Rate Enhancement: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the incumbent government was making all-out efforts for population control as well as the enhancement of the country's growth rate.

The prime minister, in his message on World Population Day annually observed on July 11, said the dream of inclusive development could not be fulfilled without achieving the said two objectives.

He said undoubtedly, the control of the growing population rate had become a major challenge for the world, particularly the developing countries.

He said the provision of resources and rights as well the maintenance of a balance in the population growth were needs of the hour.

The prime minister said the theme of World Population Day 2022 "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all" was very comprehensive.

He said the issues like underage marriages, dearth of resources, diseases and maternal mortalities were among the major challenges facing developing countries.

Calling for global efforts for population control, the prime minister said the issues like provision of the best mother and childcare facilities, reasonable interbirth intervals and malnutrition were among the priorities of the incumbent government.

