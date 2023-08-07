Govt strives hard to provide all basic amenities to people at doorsteps: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the government had strived hard to provide all basic amenities within limited time at doorsteps of the masses and if the people voted and supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the upcoming general elections, it would resolve all public problems on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the government had strived hard to provide all basic amenities within limited time at doorsteps of the masses and if the people voted and supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the upcoming general elections, it would resolve all public problems on top priority basis.

According to a press release issued by the FESCO here on Monday, the minister inaugurated two subdivisions at Sadhar and Aminpur and said that this step would help in redressing electricity-related problems in the area.

He said that although the PML-N had not been granted sufficient time to work for public welfare and betterment, yet it had devised a comprehensive strategy to provide cheap electricity to the masses. In this connection, all energy resources including water, wind and atomic power would be utilized to generate cheap electricity, he said and added that if the PMLN was mandated to power again, the people would enjoy fruits of these pro-people policies surely.

He said that two new subdivisions of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would facilitate more than 100,000 consumers with new electricity connection in addition to redressing their low-voltage complaints.

The minister also appreciated the painstaking efforts of Chairman FESCO board of Directors (BoD) Malik Tahsin Awan and said that his struggle had improved performance of FESCO and new villages were being electrified on war-footing.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed briefed the minister and said that earlier, Jhang Road and Thikriwala subdivisions were facilitating 31,000 and 50,000 consumers through their 14 and 9 feeders respectively. Now their load had been reduced and a new subdivision was established at Sadhar which would help them in facilitating 26,000 consumers with 7 feeders.

Similarly, Narwala subdivision was providing electricity facility to 55,000 consumers through its 22 feeders. Now, its burden would be shared by Aminpur subdivision by facilitating 31,000 consumers through its 7 feeders.

Later, the minister unveiled the plaques to inaugurate Sadhar and Aminpur subdivisions whereas former MPAs Mian Ajmal Asif, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, General Manager Operation FESCO Rana Ayub and Malik Tahsin Awan were also present on the occasion.