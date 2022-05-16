UrduPoint.com

Govt Strives To Create Business Conducive Environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Govt strives to create business conducive environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the government was striving to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the government was striving to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy.

"Provision of business conducive environment is among the top priorities of the government," she remarked during a meeting with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce's delegation led by President Nadeem Rauf.

Rawalpindi Chamber's Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Small traders and Small industries President Sheikh Asif Idrees and Chamber Member Ikram Abbasi were also present during the meeting.

The minister highlighted the role of business community in strengthening the national economy which faced multiple challenges.

She termed the business community "backbone of the economy".

Marriyum welcomed the private sector and Chamber of Commerce's suggestions for strengthening the economy.

She said it was a welcoming development that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce was organizing the Gems, Jewelry and Fashion exhibition.

President Nadeem Rauf briefed the minister on the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber.

More than 50 stalls would be installed at the gems and jewelry exhibition, he added.

Exhibitors from across the country would participate in the exhibition, he said, adding a conference and business to business meetings had also been planned for the event.

He said the exhibition was not only meant to boost the small and medium enterprises sector, but also encourage the local traders and industrialists to promote the gemstone business in the country.

Related Topics

Business Jewelry Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

ANF seizes 10,000 intoxicated tablets, over 37 kg ..

ANF seizes 10,000 intoxicated tablets, over 37 kg narcotics; held 3 accused

56 seconds ago
 French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appoin ..

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appointed as New Prime Minister - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Man held for torturing wife

Man held for torturing wife

2 minutes ago
 Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; ..

Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; dismays over substandard const ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine b ..

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

2 minutes ago
 Govt to address all possible issues related to AJK ..

Govt to address all possible issues related to AJK: Kaira

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.