Govt Strives To Foster Healthy Lifestyle Among Masses: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government was striving to foster healthy lifestyle among masses, particularly youth through promotion of sports and games across the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Global Active Cities' project, launched by the district administration of Rawalpindi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan attached great importance to the promotion of healthy lifestyle in the country through games and sports.

Congratulating Commissioner Rawalpindi division captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood over the project launch, he said the officer had set an example for the entire country by taking this initiative, adding "It is an honor for the country that three districts of Rawalpindi Division have become a part of the international framework under which sports and healthy lifestyle will be promoted in the society." He said sports would be promoted in Rawalpindi division under the Global Active Cities project and people would be encouraged towards healthy living.

"Our religion also teaches us to live a healthy life. Obesity, overeating and sluggishness are bad habits that have no place in our religion," he remarked.

Former test cricketer and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood was an officer who adored sports and healthy lifestyle, adding that he was the first commissioner of Rawalpindi who invited him in the commissioner's office for physical exercise.

He said he used to walk from Dhok Kala Khan to Kachehri Chowk, besides riding a bicycle on the same route for physical fitness.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said with the help of Global Active Project, they wanted to introduce a culture that could promote a healthy lifestyle in the society.

He said that there were many playgrounds in Rawalpindi and they would be further improved and equipped with more facilities under this project.

More Stories From Pakistan

