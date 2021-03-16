UrduPoint.com
Govt Strives To Resolve Common Man's Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Govt strives to resolve common man's issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly from South Punjab Ahmed Hussain Deharr said on Tuesday that the government was making all out efforts to provide relief to masses by resolving their basic issues.

Talking to APP, he said that the present government had introduced pro-poor policies to transform the living conditions of marginalized segments of the society.

He said special initiatives were being take to bring the underdeveloped areas at par with the major cities like Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi. They were meant to improve socio-economic condition of the people living in the areas, he added.

Ahmed Hussain eulogized the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been pursuing the policies that were aimed at boosting development and economic activities in South Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

