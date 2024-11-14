Govt Strives To Resolve Issued Faced By Industrialists: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that the government is making vibrant efforts on priority to resolve the issues being confronted by industrial areas in Karachi.
He said this while visiting Korangi Industrial areas along with officials of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) and addressing the industrialists representatives at the association’s office here on Thursday.
The Commissioner Karachi said that he will visit all the industrial areas in the city to review their issues and take steps to resolve them.
He said that the development of industrial areas and resolution of issues are among the government’s priorities and appropriate steps will be taken in consultation with the industrialists to resolve their issues.
Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Association President Junaid Naqi, former President Masoon Naqi and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya were also present on the occasion.
The Commissioner visited the streets and areas of the Korangi Industrial Area where efforts are needed to resolve various issues including road repairs, encroachments and traffic problems.
He took stock of the problems of industrialists in a meeting held at KATI's office.
The commissioner said that industrialists are the backbone of the country's economy and every possible facility will be provided to them.
He assured that the bottlenecks faced by Korangi and other industrialists in paying taxes including parking, advertising tax, trade tax and land utilization will be removed.
In this regard, he asked the Deputy Commissioner to strengthen contact with the industrialists and take steps in consultation with them to solve their problems with the cooperation of local government institutions.
He said that the steps taken to prevent encroachments in the city are reviewed every week in the office of the Commissioner Karachi, in which the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners inform the meeting about the efforts and details of the action taken to eliminate encroachments and solve urban problems.
He said that more steps will be taken to resolve the problems of encroachments and civic amenities in Korangi and other industrial areas from next week.
He asked the officers of KATI to keep in touch with the officers of the district administration.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto has submitted a report to the Commissioner that he has started a campaign against encroachments in Korangi.
In the report, he has identified the spots to the Commissioner through photographs from where illegal motor pumps have been removed.
The Deputy Commissioner said that he will plan the anti-encroachments activities in coordination and cooperation with KATI as per the orders of the Commissioner and make coordinated efforts.
