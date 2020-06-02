UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving For 30,000 Tests Per Day : Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:18 PM

Govt striving for 30,000 tests per day : Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that the federal government has set up more coronavirus testing laboratories in the country to meet 30,000 tests per day in start of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that the Federal government has set up more coronavirus testing laboratories in the country to meet 30,000 tests per day in start of June.

Talking to a private news channel, he said federal government has significantly increased its testing capacity, allowing health experts to identify cases of COVID-19 and support efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Asad said that the coronavirus testing capacity has been increased with more than 100 testing labs in the country and capacity target is an important milestone on our journey to control the spread of the virus, save lives and gradually ease lockdown.

He told that since the start of lockdown Pakistan has increased the number of tests significantly.

Minister said that complete lock down was converted into smart lock down to facilitate the people specially daily wagers.

Replying a question, he said that situation relating to coronavirus in Pakistan is not alarming, but still more measures are required to safe the nation.

