Govt Striving For Best Medical Facilities: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that the government was striving to provide the best medical facilities to patients in public sector hospitals related to heart emergencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 )

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress of Primary angiography in hospitals.

During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 5,534 primary angiographies were performed in government hospitals of various districts in the past five months. As many as 3113 primary angiographies were performed in the morning shift of nine government hospitals and 1866 in the night shift, ensuring a 67% increase in these hospitals on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal to set the target of angiography/angioplasty in every government hospital to facilitate patients.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology Dr Zaheer Akram, health secretary, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, DG Rescue 1122, and others.

