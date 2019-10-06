UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving For Betterment Of Education Sector: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Sunday said the present government was endeavoring for betterment of education sector and to enhance literacy rate in the province.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said the measures had been taken to provide quality education to the students in all educational institutions of Balochistan.

He urged the students to fully focus on getting modern science and technology education so that they could face challenges of modern era.

