Govt striving for economic growth, job creation: Mashood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said on Friday that the current government is making significant efforts to boost the country’s economy, enhance employment opportunities, and achieve self-sufficiency in the country.

Speaking to the media alongside Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication and MNA Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, he emphasized that the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership is tirelessly striving to revive the economy.

He said efforts were underway to enhance investments in the country by streamlining the investment environment. A legal reforms committee has been established to devise strategies aimed at revitalizing the economy.

He noted that the Shehbaz government has garnered remarkable credibility globally, as evidenced by the warm reception received from leaders worldwide upon assuming the prestigious position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He remarked that the country's challenges began after the removal of PML-N's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from power in 2017. Instead of being credited for ending issues like load shedding and terrorism, Nawaz faced conviction on flimsy legal grounds, he added.

He said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif led to a significant surge in inflation and a steep rise in the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Strongly condemning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government post-2018, he said the party severely damaged the country's economy. During its four-year tenure, the PTI government failed to initiate any major projects in the country, he said.

He said that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, exposed the falsehoods propagated by the PTI founder during a recent congressional hearing.

He said the safety of borders is attributed to the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the country's armed forces.

In his response to a query, he emphasized that PML-N is a party that upholds the law and firmly holds the belief that individuals responsible for desecrating Jinnah House and attacking the General Headquarters (GHQ) should not escape accountability.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing politics from violence against institutions.