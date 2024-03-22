Govt Striving For Economic Growth, Job Creation: Mashood
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said on Friday that the current government is making significant efforts to boost the country’s economy, enhance employment opportunities, and achieve self-sufficiency in the country.
Speaking to the media alongside Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication and MNA Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, he emphasized that the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership is tirelessly striving to revive the economy.
He said efforts were underway to enhance investments in the country by streamlining the investment environment. A legal reforms committee has been established to devise strategies aimed at revitalizing the economy.
He noted that the Shehbaz government has garnered remarkable credibility globally, as evidenced by the warm reception received from leaders worldwide upon assuming the prestigious position of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
He remarked that the country's challenges began after the removal of PML-N's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif from power in 2017. Instead of being credited for ending issues like load shedding and terrorism, Nawaz faced conviction on flimsy legal grounds, he added.
He said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif led to a significant surge in inflation and a steep rise in the dollar-rupee exchange rate.
Strongly condemning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government post-2018, he said the party severely damaged the country's economy. During its four-year tenure, the PTI government failed to initiate any major projects in the country, he said.
He said that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, exposed the falsehoods propagated by the PTI founder during a recent congressional hearing.
He said the safety of borders is attributed to the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the country's armed forces.
In his response to a query, he emphasized that PML-N is a party that upholds the law and firmly holds the belief that individuals responsible for desecrating Jinnah House and attacking the General Headquarters (GHQ) should not escape accountability.
He emphasized the importance of distinguishing politics from violence against institutions.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Resolution Day marked at UGIs8 minutes ago
-
Meena stresses for reforms in colleges to ensure quality education8 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region8 minutes ago
-
USAID to support reconstruction of school buildings in flood-affected areas8 minutes ago
-
Save Water, Save Life: World Water Day celebrated8 minutes ago
-
New DPO Tank resolves to curb crimes, deliver justice to people8 minutes ago
-
Final test for police recruitment held8 minutes ago
-
Hospitals directed to treat patients of clubfoot, congenital abnormalities18 minutes ago
-
80 arrested for extracting gold from River Indus18 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter28 minutes ago
-
Pollen concentration soars in twin cities28 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr28 minutes ago