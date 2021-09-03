UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving For Ensuring Provision Of Higher Education In Province: Shaukat Ali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Controller of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Quetta, Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpara Friday said the provincial government was taking special measures to ensure provision of higher education to students in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the teachers and students, saying the government was taking solid measures for provision of every possible facility to the students of remote areas.

The BBISE and education department were trying hard to eliminate copy culture from the educational institutions and examination halls for ensuring quality education, he said.

"We have to take care to adorn the coming generations with the ornaments of modern education as children are our bright future," he said.

He advised the students to take fully interest in their study and also emphasized the teachers to work hard in order to improve quality of education in the province.

"We are using all available resources to educate the children in a better way" he said, adding the children should also acquire this knowledge with enthusiasm.

Shaukat Ali said practical measures were being taken to remove copy culture and strict action will be taken against those students involved in imitating.

He said students should use their mental abilities to focus on education so that they could better serve the country and the nation by acquiring knowledge.

