Govt Striving For Federal Capital's Vertical Expansion To Check Sewerage, Pollution Issues: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government was striving for vertical expansion of the Federal Capital along with ring-fencing to protect green areas and address sewerage, cleanliness and pollution issues created by its horizontal spread.

"It is our tragedy that Islamabad is continuously spreading, which creates the problems like sewerage system, cleanliness and pollution. Our effort is to spread Islamabad vertically and ring-fence the green areas," Imran Khan told builders during his visit to New Blue Area here to inspect the ongoing construction projects.

The prime minister said he desired regular meetings with the builders so that their issues were highlighted and addressed.

He further said that buildings could be further spread vertically through the payment of extra fees.

One of the builders, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the government's construction-friendly policy as "very encouraging" and said it led to reduction in initial tax from 10% to 5%, introduction of fixed per square tax as well as the new trend of pre-bid meeting by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

