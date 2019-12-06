(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Zia Ullah Bangesh Friday said that provincial government was implementing women rights related laws in letter and spirit and a special parliamentary committee has been set up to review and implement the laws enacted for the welfare of women folk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on education Zia Ullah Bangesh Friday said that provincial government was implementing women rights related laws in letter and spirit and a special parliamentary committee has been set up to review and implement the laws enacted for the welfare of women folk.

This he said while addressing a seminar jointly organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Canadian Organization Cowater International at Social Welfare Complex here.

Different sessions including a panel discussion focusing challenges in implementation of Women related laws in the province were discussed. Eminent women right activist, legal expert and Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz moderated the panel discussion.

Taking part in panel discussion Members of Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano, Zeenat Bibi, Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women Dr Riffat Sardar and Director General Human Rights Ghulam Ali said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was far ahead in enactment of various women protection laws, however there were lots of challenges in its implementation which needed coordination and joint efforts of all the stake holders.

They added that laws were enacted but the people were remained unaware of the laws. The ignorance towards laws is the basic problem for which mass scale awareness campaigns are needed and all the stakeholders including government, civil, society and media should work together to create awareness in the society regarding the women rights,its protection and relevant laws.

Addressing on the occasion, Gender Specialist of Social Welfare Department Nudrat and Team Leader of Cowater, Shabeena Gulzar informed that this project has been started by the Cowater in collaboration with Social Welfare department for empowerment and political participation of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it will ensure the capacity building and strengthening of Social Welfare department, KPCSW and other relevant bodies.

Advisor to CM for Education, Zia Ullah Bangesh thanked social welfare department and Cowater for arranging a seminar on this core issue. He said that provincial government did not believe in lip service rather government was taking concrete and practical steps to protect the rights of women and children.

He said that members of provincial assembly have been assigned the responsibilities to review and monitor the laws for women rights. He disclosed that Female Assistant Controllers and other female staff has been posted in all Education Boards to facilitate female teachers and students.

He assured his full support to the organizations working for the protection of women rights.