Govt striving for promotion of interfaith harmony, protection to rights of minorities: Ejaz Alam Augustine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that present government is striving hard for promotion of interfaith harmony and protection to the rights of minorities.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Association of Women Awareness & Motivation (AWAM) on Tuesday at Quaid-e-Azam Hall of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad to mark Minority Day.

He said that National Minority Day is observed on August 11 in Pakistan every year and the entire nation renewed its pledge on this day that legal and basic rights of minorities would be protected at all costs.

He promised that minorities would not be discriminated in Pakistan, adding that all citizens have equal rights.

Talking about the minority quota in education and jobs, he said, "The quota is available but we do not have children for the respective seats, thus 70% of minority seats are left vacant."He said the government will announce 19,000 new seats very soon while funds of Rs. 180 million have been allocated for scholarships in collaboration with PEEF (Punjab Endowment Educational Fund). Similarly, sufficient funds will also be allocated for minority students for their higher studies in other countries, he added.