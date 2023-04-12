Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving For Promotion Of Sports In Balochistan: Dura Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Govt striving for promotion of sports in Balochistan: Dura Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said that the provincial government was trying to provide the best opportunities to the athletes with the promotion of sports in the province. The Sports Department has prepared a ground for the throw-ball players in Quetta so that the throw-ball players can work hard to highlight their skills, she added.

She expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of a visit to the throw-ball ground of Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta.

She also visited the ground and inspected the new throw-ball court at the ground, the construction work of the national standard modern throw-ball ground has been completed ahead of the 34th National Games.

International standard polyurethane mat has been installed in the ground, she said.

The DG Sports said that the Sports Department was trying to give equal priority to all sports besides trying to provide opportunities to the players of the throw-ball.

She said that the provincial government allocated 100 million rupees for the preparation of venues for the 34th National Games, out of which, the work of beautification of the throw-ball ground has also been done.

Exhibition matches of four different sports including throw-ball will be played in the National Games while the exhibition match of throw-ball to be played at the same ground, she maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Sports Visit Same Media All Government Best Million Court

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

21 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.