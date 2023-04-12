Govt striving for promotion of sports in Balochistan: Dura Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Balochistan Dura Baloch on Wednesday said that the provincial government was trying to provide the best opportunities to the athletes with the promotion of sports in the province. The Sports Department has prepared a ground for the throw-ball players in Quetta so that the throw-ball players can work hard to highlight their skills, she added.

She expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of a visit to the throw-ball ground of Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta.

She also visited the ground and inspected the new throw-ball court at the ground, the construction work of the national standard modern throw-ball ground has been completed ahead of the 34th National Games.

International standard polyurethane mat has been installed in the ground, she said.

The DG Sports said that the Sports Department was trying to give equal priority to all sports besides trying to provide opportunities to the players of the throw-ball.

She said that the provincial government allocated 100 million rupees for the preparation of venues for the 34th National Games, out of which, the work of beautification of the throw-ball ground has also been done.

Exhibition matches of four different sports including throw-ball will be played in the National Games while the exhibition match of throw-ball to be played at the same ground, she maintained.