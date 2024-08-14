Govt Striving For Providing Maximum Facilities To General Public: Minister Qaiser Ahmed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is trying its optimum best to provide maximum facilities to the general public in addition to stabilize the national economy for putting the country on road to progress and prosperity.
Talking to media persons at his residence in Chiniot after distributing free petrol among motorcyclists on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, he said that he shifted from Karachi to Chiniot in 1993 and since then he contested the elections from the PML-N platform. He was elected as member of the parliament almost 7 times. "It is the proof of my service delivery to the masses that PTI candidate could not get even half votes as compared to my votes from my constituency," he added.
He said that 60 percent textile mills in Faisalabad are owned by Chiniot sheikh community who are contributing a major role in stabling national economy by paying millions of rupees as taxes in addition to investing generously in education and health sector for providing these facilities free of cost to the poor segments of the society.
He said, "We have established eye hospital, schools and college in collaboration with TEVTA. We have been running the school since 1901. Our Iqra School and Madrasa for girls are performing excellently."
He said, "We have also established campus of Fast University," adding that this university has only two campuses – one in Lahore and other in Faisalabad – and the graduates of this institute get good jobs easily even in foreign countries as well.
He said, "We believe that people’s service is the only way to take the country forward." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard to drag the country out of multifaceted crises in addition to providing maximum relief to the masses but the opposition is creating hindrance in this process, he added.
Responding to a question, the federal minister said that non political attitude of the opposition is causing unrest and chaos in the country which is sabotaging the economic activities.
He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the Charter of Economy even when he was in the opposition, but the PTI had not agreed since that time.
He said, "We are striving to end inflation, unemployment and poverty from the country by providing maximum relief to the people."
He said that he has been distributing free petrol for the last twenty years and the estimated cost of this program is more than Rs.10 million. Under this program, 10,000 motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers would be given free petrol. Each motorcyclist is given five liters petrol.
He vowed to continue public welfare projects in the future as well and asked the influential entities to come forward and extend facilities to the have-nots to mitigate their sufferings.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago