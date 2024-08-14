Govt striving for providing maximum facilities to general public: Minister Qaiser Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is trying its optimum best to provide maximum facilities to the general public in addition to stabilize the national economy for putting the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to media persons at his residence in Chiniot after distributing free petrol among motorcyclists on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, he said that he shifted from Karachi to Chiniot in 1993 and since then he contested the elections from the PML-N platform. He was elected as member of the parliament almost 7 times. "It is the proof of my service delivery to the masses that PTI candidate could not get even half votes as compared to my votes from my constituency," he added.

He said that 60 percent textile mills in Faisalabad are owned by Chiniot sheikh community who are contributing a major role in stabling national economy by paying millions of rupees as taxes in addition to investing generously in education and health sector for providing these facilities free of cost to the poor segments of the society.

He said, "We have established eye hospital, schools and college in collaboration with TEVTA. We have been running the school since 1901. Our Iqra School and Madrasa for girls are performing excellently."

He said, "We have also established campus of Fast University," adding that this university has only two campuses – one in Lahore and other in Faisalabad – and the graduates of this institute get good jobs easily even in foreign countries as well.

He said, "We believe that people’s service is the only way to take the country forward." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard to drag the country out of multifaceted crises in addition to providing maximum relief to the masses but the opposition is creating hindrance in this process, he added.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that non political attitude of the opposition is causing unrest and chaos in the country which is sabotaging the economic activities.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the Charter of Economy even when he was in the opposition, but the PTI had not agreed since that time.

He said, "We are striving to end inflation, unemployment and poverty from the country by providing maximum relief to the people."

He said that he has been distributing free petrol for the last twenty years and the estimated cost of this program is more than Rs.10 million. Under this program, 10,000 motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers would be given free petrol. Each motorcyclist is given five liters petrol.

He vowed to continue public welfare projects in the future as well and asked the influential entities to come forward and extend facilities to the have-nots to mitigate their sufferings.