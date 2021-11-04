UrduPoint.com

Govt Striving For Provision Of Relief To Masses In All Sectors: Senator Qadir

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:38 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir Thursday while welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package of Rs 120 billion, said that the government was striving to provide relief to the common man

He said since the prime minister came into power, he (PM) paid special attention to the welfare of the poor, adding the historic relief package would benefit all the oppressed classes.

Talking to APP, Senator Qadir said that the historic relief package for 20 million families was a practical step towards an Islamic welfare state, but unfortunately the opposition parties had opposed the relief package for the common man which is tantamount to hostility to the public.

He said that scholarships for students, interest free loans for farmers are being issued while Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the poor by giving 30 percent subsidy on flour, pulses and ghee at utility stores.

