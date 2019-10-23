UrduPoint.com
Govt. Striving For Socio-economic Uplift Of Masses: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the present political set up in Pakistan was people-centric and its socio-economic agenda was aimed at bringing job opportunities and economic benefits to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the present political set up in Pakistan was people-centric and its socio-economic agenda was aimed at bringing job opportunities and economic benefits to the people.

The president was addressing the Pakistani community at the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, a press release received here said.

Addressing a large number of community representatives, he impressed upon the role of Pakistani community in promoting the interests of Pakistan in Japan.

Terming the overseas Pakistanis as country's greatest asset, he said the government was striving hard for the welfare and betterment of overseas Pakistanis.

It had taken a number of steps in this regard to involve them fully in the national development efforts, he added President Alvi underlined that necessary instructions had been issued to Pakistani missions abroad to facilitate/assist the community to address their genuine concerns in an effective manner.

He appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan in promoting country's positive image and contributing generously towards the national cause, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The president said Pakistan was seeking a comprehensive partnership with Japan covering political, economic, security and cultural aspects, primarily focusing on enhancing cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and human resource development.

