Govt Striving For Solution To People's Problems: MPA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving for finding a durable solution to the problems being confronted by the people.

Talking to a delegation of civil society at FDA complex here on Thursday, he said that necessary steps were being taken on a war footing to control artificial inflation in the province. He said that individual and collective issues of the people were being focused and reforms were being introduced in different sectors.

He said that improvement in the FDA performance was on his priorities. He said that steps were also in the pipeline for development of the city on a long-term basis. He said that corruption, indiscipline and carelessness were the basic elements hindering development and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He also listened to problems of citizens and assured them of early solution.

More Stories From Pakistan

