Govt Striving For Transparent Senate Elections: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was fully striving to ensure that the senators were elected on the basis of competency, capability and merit through a transparent electoral process.
The prime minister said this during a meeting with Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, who called on him here.
Political matters and Senate elections were discussed in the meeting.
