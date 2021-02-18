UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving For Transparent Senate Elections: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was fully striving to ensure that the senators were elected on the basis of competency, capability and merit through a transparent electoral process.

The prime minister said this during a meeting with Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, who called on him here.

Political matters and Senate elections were discussed in the meeting.

